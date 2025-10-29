Seahawks Signing WR Velus Jones Jr. To Practice Squad

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are signing WR Velus Jones to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Seattle also designed G Christian Haynes to return from injured reserve and released RB Myles Gaskin, per Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

From there, Jones caught on with the Panthers to finish out the season before joining the Saints in March. He was later cut loose and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad earlier this month. New Orleans released him last week.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Bears and Panthers and caught one pass for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.