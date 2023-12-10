Seahawks Starting QB Drew Lock In Week 14

Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks are starting QB Drew Lock against the 49ers today, as QB Geno Smith is unable to play due to a groin injury. This will be Lock’s first start since 2021.

Lock, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023.

In 2023, Lock has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and thrown for 66 yards and one interception, completing four of his twelve passing attempts.