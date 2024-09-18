NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was upset with himself since all four of QB Kyler Murray’s incompletions were targets to him.

“I’m not very happy about that,” Harrison said, via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. “We definitely got to get that fixed.”

top speed of 16.7 mph ranked 1,699th of 1,730 wideouts. Harrison was confused but also addressed that Seth Walder of ESPN pointed out that Harrison’sof 16.7 mph ranked 1,699th of 1,730 wideouts. “All I know is I’m fast,” Harrison commented. “You can’t change anything up just off of one week. The process is probably the most critical and important factor to anything.”

Rams

The Rams are off to a 0-2 start the season for the first time since 2011 following a 41-10 road loss to the Cardinals. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay has no positives to take from the game and is ready to move past it.

“This was one of those days that is really humbling,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “Fortunately, we haven’t felt many of these things. But tough times don’t last, tough people do. There’s a lot of things that have gone … not necessarily according to plan through the first couple weeks. Today was not something that I had anticipated.”

“I’ll just be real with you guys, there’s nothing positive about it. The only positive thing is, is that this game is over now and we can move forward.”

McVay expressed his disappointment in their effort and talked about his belief that this group will fight hard.

“I’m not even worried about 0-2. I’m worried about how we play better football. That was not a good product today. That was not something that we are OK with.”

“These are the moments where you get tested. I know when I look back on moments of growth for me, they never occurred in good times. They only occurred in moments like this. You get that pit in your gut. You got a choice: You want to attack it? Or do you want to fold? And I’m betting on a lot of the guys that they’re going to be the kind of guys that are gonna raise their head high, go back to work. These are humbling moments.”

Rams S Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653 for Unnecessary Roughness from Week 1.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said he likes having the additional responsibilities as the leader of the offense and wants to have the fate of the offense in his hands as much as possible.

“Put the ball in [No. 7’s] hands, that’s my mindset,” Smith said, via PFT. “I always dreamed about these moments growing up. It’s a dream come true just to be here. Whenever I’m in this situation and the game is on the line, I’m so happy and just excited for those opportunities. I look forward to them actually. I know it’s going to happen more and more times throughout the season. The best quarterbacks always find ways to win. I want to be regarded in that light, so I just want to continue to be there for my team, do what’s right, make the plays when they come.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald implied guards Christian Haynes and Anthony Bradford could split time next week as the battle for the starter continues.