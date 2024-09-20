NFC West Notes: Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers TE George Kittle did not practice on Thursday due to tightness in his hamstring, putting his start for Week 3 in question.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said they aren’t putting “any expectations” on WR Cooper Kupp‘s return from his ankle injury.

“I don’t want to put any expectations on — I know he’s going to want to be back as soon as he can, but I don’t want to put any expectations or unnecessary things on him,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “He’s going to do everything in his power to get back, whenever that is.”

McVay explained they haven’t placed Kupp on injured reserve because they don’t currently need a roster spot given OL Jonah Jackson and S John Johnson III landed on the reserve list.

“It’s a matter of, OK, we don’t necessarily need that spot (open on the 53-man roster),” McVay said. “Because of the amount of injuries that we have, if there is a chance — neither one of those other two that we put on (Jackson and Johnson) would have ever been able to be back before that four games plus that bye week not necessarily counting. For us, that was kind of what went into not necessarily putting him on there yet. As of right now, we won’t do that. But it’s not like that decision has been finalized, but as of right now we’re not going to go that direction.”

As for Rams LT Alaric Jackson returning from suspension after violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Jackson said he made a selfish decision but wouldn’t elaborate on what he specifically did to be suspended.

“It was definitely tough, it definitely sucked for us overall,” Jackson said. “I felt bad about it… The league did what they had to do, and I understand it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf believes second-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s breakout game in Week 2 is a sign of things to come: “I don’t think it was good [for opposing teams]. I think it’s bad for the defenses that try to cover us from here on out.” (Michael-Shawn Duggar)