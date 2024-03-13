Seahawks Tender Two Restricted Free Agents

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks tendered pending restricted free agent CB Michael Jackson and LB Jon Rhattigan.

Jackson received the original round tender, which would entitle Seattle to a fifth-round pick if another team signed Jackson to an offer sheet.

Rhattigan received the right of first refusal tender. He’s a former undrafted free agent.

Both tenders are right around $3 million for the upcoming 2024 season.

Jackson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season and returned as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass deflections.