Seahawks Tried Out Five Players

The Seattle Seahawks brought in five free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

K Brandon Aubrey DT Jared Brinkman TE Jake Hausmann TE Rodell Rahmaan DT Antonio Valentino

Hausmann, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2021 draft.

The Lions, unfortunately, waived him in August of last year but only lasted one day before being claimed by the Giants.

From there, Hausmann spent time on and off the Giants’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the team in January.

Hausmann was ultimately waived by the Giants back in May.

Hausmann appeared in 27 games over four years at Ohio State. He finished his collegiate career with 26 yards receiving on three catches and one touchdown.