Seahawks Waive CB Derion Kendrick

The Seattle Seahawks have waived CB Derion Kendrick on Tuesday, per the NFl transaction wire.

It’s a bit of a surprise as Kendrick had played well when pressed into action earlier this season.

Kendrick, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million when the Rams released him earlier this offseason.

He re-signed with Los Angeles in June, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. The Seahawks claimed him off the waiver wire.

In 2025, Kendrick has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks, recording seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and five pass deflections.