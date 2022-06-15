Seahawks Waive DE Alex Tchangam

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed DE Alex Tchangam on waivers Wednesday. 

Seahawks Helmet

Tchangam, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Seattle’s practice squad. 

The Seahawks brought Tchangam back on a futures contract this past January. 

During his college career at Colorado, Tchangam recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the course of two seasons and 11 games.

