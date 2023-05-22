Seahawks Waive LB Chris Garrett, Sign DT LaTrell Bumphus

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they are waiving LB Chris Garrett and signing DT LaTrell Bumphus in his place.

The @Seahawks made two roster transactions prior to this afternoon's OTA session. https://t.co/KVN8KLqhyV — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 22, 2023

Garrett, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Concordia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and spent nearly the whole season there before being released.

In 2021, Garrett appeared in one game for the Rams but did not record any stats.