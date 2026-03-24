Seahawks Won’t Extend Sam Darnold This Offseason

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks won’t give QB Sam Darnold a new deal until next offseason at the earliest.

Although Seattle just signed WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million mega-deal, Darnold still has two years remaining on his contract.

Henderson says the Seahawks don’t extend contracts with more than a year remaining, so he won’t get a raise this offseason despite a terrific 2025 season that culminated in a Super Bowl win.

He points out that when Seahawks GM John Schneider was asked at the Combine about potentially revisiting Darnold’s contract, he responded, “Sam signed a three-year deal.”

Darnold, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past on a one-year deal.

After elevating his play with the Vikings, Darnold was the best quarterback available in free agency and signed a three-year, $100 million deal with Seattle.

In 2025, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 95 yards.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Seahawks as the news is available.