Seahawks Worked Out LBs Kamal Martin & Daren Bates

The Seattle Seahawks worked out free agent LB Daren Bates and LB Kamal Martin on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Martin, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Martin appeared in 10 games and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.