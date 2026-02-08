Seahawks WR Jake Bobo Underwent Surgery For Broken Hand Following NFC Championship Game

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seahawks WR Jake Bobo underwent surgery for a broken hand that he suffered during the NFC Championship game.

Rapoport says that Bobo had surgery the day after and is still playing in the Super Bowl, despite the surgery.

Bobo was a full participant in practice this past week, so the issue doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

Bobo, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Bobo is in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Bobo appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.