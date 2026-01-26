Sean McDermott Could Take 2026 Season Off

Ian Rapoport reports that former Bills HC Sean McDermott could end up taking the season off in 2026.

Rapoport adds that McDermott has not inquired about any of the remaining vacancies around the league and has told those close to him he is considering taking a year off.

The immediate word in the aftermath of McDermott being let go by the Bills was that the longtime coach intended to find a landing spot in 2026.

However, the timing was working against McDermott. The top jobs had already been filled and even though nine other teams besides Buffalo were looking for new coaches, most were deep into their searches or about to settle on new hires.

Of the remaining teams, some were either looking for something different or weren’t viewed as attractive landing spots, which may have prompted McDermott to shift gears.

McDermott, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his nine years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott compiled a record of 98-50 (.662 winning percentage), including an 8-8 record in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on McDermott as the news is available.