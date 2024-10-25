Sean McVay Expects Cooper Kupp To Stay With Rams

The Rams got WR Cooper Kupp back from injury on Thursday and he finished the game with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Rams HC Sean McVay told reports that he was “really glad” to have Kupp back in the lineup.

“And that’s what I expect to stay that way,” McVay said, via ESPN.com.

Kupp has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks and McVay confirmed that there has been interest from other teams.

“Teams reached out,” McVay said when asked about the trade speculation. “Some of the things that I’ve seen out there, they’re just not true.”

Kupp was again asked about the trade rumors and said he’s “not thinking about that stuff.”

Prior reports said that the Rams had been calling other teams about possible deals for Kupp. Los Angeles was reportedly seeking a second-round pick and to no salary compensation included in a deal.

NFLTR’s Logan Ulrich put together four trade proposals for Kupp this week.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.