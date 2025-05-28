Sean McVay On Jalen Ramsey Trade: No Meaningful Talks, But Haven’t Closed Door Either

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that they wouldn’t close the door on trading for veteran CB Jalen Ramsey.

“Yeah, we would never close out those opportunities,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk.

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s been much, if any, progress in trade talks with the Dolphins regarding a deal for Ramsey.

“There’s not a whole lot that I have to offer,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player; the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? . . . Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know.”

Ramsey’s contract will be easier to trade for after June 1, as his $25.213 million cap charge would be reduced by $18.468 million.

“You and I both know that’s not a real date,” McVay said when asked June 1.

Peter Schrager reported that Ramsey will likely be traded, but doesn’t believe the Rams are willing to pay the money for Ramsey.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned the biggest issue with a trade right now is the finances, as nobody wants to take on the money to facilitate a deal. Fowler also brought up the Rams’ interest, but said nothing is concrete.

“The Dolphins haven’t shown a willingness to pay a lot of that money, and neither do [other] teams,” Fowler said. “The LA Rams have been previously involved here, they won a Super Bowl with Ramsey, they’re very familiar with the player. Nothing hard and fast, though, as far as a deal.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said he’s spoken with a few people on the situation and was told “nothing was imminent,” but to keep an eye on June 1st as a key deadline so the Dolphins can better handle the resulting dead cap.

Five teams were linked to Ramsey last month, but he remained with the Dolphins through the draft. Schrager noted that teams are likely concerned about paying Ramsey in the range of $16-17 million for the 2025 season.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.