Sean McVay Says Conversations With Dolphins About Jalen Ramsey Trade Are Ongoing

Rams HC Sean McVay said during an interview with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio that trade conversations with the Dolphins about a potential deal for CB Jalen Ramsey are “ongoing.”

“He is a total stud,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk “and you look at — obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father.

“And so there are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber, alright, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude. And so those conversations are ongoing as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never gonna shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

There’s also a good chance the Dolphins wait until after June 1 to trade Ramsey, as it makes the logistics of handling his cap hit this year easier to manage.

Five teams have been linked to Ramsey so far but he remained with the Dolphins through this past draft.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

