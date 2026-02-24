Sean Payton Turning Play-Calling Duties Over To OC Davis Webb

Broncos HC Sean Payton announced Tuesday that he’s made the decision to turn play-calling duties over to OC Davis Webb.

Webb was a hot coaching candidate this offseason, but the Broncos were able to retain him by promoting him to offensive coordinator. It looks like the promotion comes with even more responsibilities.

It’s notable that Payton would let Webb call plays, considering that Payton has been a play caller for a very low time.

Webb, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.