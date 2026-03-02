Seven Contending Teams Keeping Tabs On Maxx Crosby’s Availability

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned a list of several teams that were keeping tabs on Raiders DE Maxx Crosby’s availability in a potential trade.

Breer’s list includes the:

Cowboys Bears Bills Patriots Ravens Eagles Rams

That list is pretty close to a who’s who of Super Bowl hopeful teams looking for a boost at pass rusher. Breer went on to say a Crosby trade remains a real possibility but there will have to be some needle-threading, with the Raiders not necessarily having the roaring market they’d hoped for.

The Raiders will clearly be looking for a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two first-round picks and a key player) to move Crosby and it remains to be seen whether a team would be willing to give that much up for him.

Crosby’s market went somewhat quiet coming off the Combine, though there was strong initial interest.

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said he wants Crosby back on the team and has had positive conversations with him recently. Raiders GM John Spytek said he expects Crosby back in 2026, but it seems like that could change if any teams meet their asking price.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.