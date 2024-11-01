Several AFC Teams Pausing Trade Talks Until After Week 9

According to Jordan Schultz, several AFC teams are pausing trade talks until after Week 9 to see how things look in the standings.

Schultz notes that with multiple AFC teams with just two wins, some organizations aren’t willing to give up on their seasons or trade players at a discount.

The Jets notably improved to 3-6, while the Browns, Patriots, and Jaguars are 2-6 and have come up in trade talks ahead of the November 5 deadline.

Regarding New York, WR Mike Williams has frequently come up as a trade candidate after the organization acquired Davante Adams. However, Jeremy Fowler reported this week that New York is still weighing the possibility of keeping Williams.

Fowler noted that if Williams played a key role against Houston, then the team could elect to hold onto him in an effort to get back into playoff contention. Williams recorded just one reception for six yards on Thursday Night. Both sides have been open to a move and the Jets have received some interest in Williams, but it seems like they’re trying to avoid just giving him away.

The Chargers and Steelers have been linked to Williams as potential landing spots.

Williams has been openly on the block for a couple of weeks now but still remains in New York. Jets GM Joe Douglas is known as a hardline negotiator who tends to drag things out, and he sure could use a win the way things are going now. It feels like a trade or release is still the most likely option, and anything else is lip service. Williams wasn’t a good fit with the Jets due to his ACL rehab curtailing his practice time with Rodgers. Another team could find more utility with him, however.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Browns have a strong market for DE Za’Darius Smith and are seeking a “really good Day 3 pick” in a trade, while fellow DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is another candidate.

Pass rushers are always in demand and the Browns have two who could draw interest in Smith and Okoronkwo, who have seven sacks between them right now. Five of those belong to Smith and he’s the more established player, though he’s also older. Smith is more well-rounded and can play all three downs, while Okoronkwo is more of a situational pass rusher. Both are making the minimum with no guarantees beyond this season, so they’d be short-term commitments for an acquiring team.

As for New England, they just traded OLB Josh Uche to the Chiefs and other deals are possible before the deadline.

Some players who have come up in the rumor mill over the past few weeks include WR Kendrick Bourne, DT Davon Godchaux and WR K.J. Osborn. Starting CB Jonathan Jones could also be available.

Bourne just signed an extension this offseason but he was reportedly included in New England’s offer to San Francisco for WR Brandon Aiyuk in August.

Osborn and Jones are veterans on expiring contracts. Osborn hasn’t made much of an impact in the receiver group. Godchaux is a solid run-stuffer who could intrigue teams looking to bolster their interior defensive line.

If the Jaguars elect to start selling off pieces after another loss, TE Evan Engram is a candidate to watch. He has just a $2 million base salary, making him easily affordable for most of the league. After missing some time with a hamstring injury, he had 10 catches on 10 targets for over 100 yards in Week 6, so he can still be productive. And there are doubts about his long-term future in Jacksonville. In 2025 when he turns 31, his cap hit jumps to just under $20 million with a $14.75 million base salary, none of which is guaranteed until March 15.

Travis Etienne is under contract for one more year at a little over $6 million in 2025 after the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option. But with the rise of RB Tank Bigsby, it would not be surprising to see some teams inquire with Jacksonville.

We’ll provide more information on possible trades as the news becomes available.