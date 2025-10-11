Several Notable Players Could Be Available For Trade At Deadline

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that sources around the NFL believe there could be several notable players available for trade in the coming weeks as we draw closer to the trade deadline.

Some of the names mentioned by Schefter’s sources include:

Schefter cautions that these teams haven’t necessarily made these players available for trade, but the belief is they eventually could be.

Schefter mentions that the uptick in trade at the NFL trade deadline has come, in part, to the fact that some of the younger GMs are more willing to make in-season trades than older GMs.

Beyond that, some teams have had success bolster their roster for the playoffs such as the Rams with Von Miller and the Chiefs with Kadarius Toney a few years ago.

Our Logan Ulrich has been tracking all the potential trade candidates in his Midseason 2025 Trade Block.

We’ll have more regarding potential trade as the news is available.