‘Several’ Teams Have Called Browns About Trade For EDGE Za’Darius Smith

NFL Network reports that “several” teams have called the Browns about a potential trade for EDGE Za’Darius Smith.

If the Browns continue to struggle, Smith is someone who could be on the move at the trade deadline.

Adam Schefter reported last week that the Lions could have interest in Smith after they lost Aiden Hutchinson for the season.

Smith, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings traded Smith to the Browns and he agreed to a two-year, $23.5 million contract with Cleveland this past March.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in all six games for the Browns and recorded 16 tackles and three sacks.