Shedeur Sanders’ Camp Told Eagles Not To Draft Him Either, Per Deion Sanders

In an interview on the New Heights podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Colorado HC Deion Sanders revealed that his son, Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders, told the Eagles he didn’t want them to draft him.

He also confirmed the report that his son told the Ravens, who were thinking about taking him in the fifth round, not to draft him either, as he didn’t want to be a long-term backup behind either Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts.

“How in the world can somebody fault him for thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’ Who comes in with that mindset?” Deion said. “Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, ‘You should’ve sat behind and learned the game and developed.’ When have the pros developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else is gonna get in there and do it.”

Sanders ended up being drafted by the Browns after Cleveland moved up to get him, which is where he wanted to be because he saw a clearer path to the field. He’s currently the No. 3 quarterback behind Joe Flacco and third-rounder Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

