Six Teams Have Inquired About Jonathan Taylor Trade, Colts Have Received Two Offers

Stephen Holder of ESPN reports that six NFL teams have inquired about a potential trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor since the team allowed him to speak to other teams about a trade.

According to Holder, of these six teams, two have made trade offers for Taylor.

Holder stresses that the situation remains fluid at this time and it’s still unclear whether any team is willing to meet the Colts reported asking price of first-round value.

One consideration is that we’re drawing nearer to the roster cuts deadline, which also happens to be when the Colts will need to decide whether to activate Taylor from the PUP list and place him on the reserve/PUP list. This would cost Taylor the first four games of the regular season.

The Dolphins are one team with reported interest in Taylor.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

