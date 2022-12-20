Source: Cardinals Signing QB James Morgan To Practice Squad

A league source tells NFLTR that the Cardinals are signing QB James Morgan to their practice squad on Tuesday. The team is also releasing QB Carson Strong from their practice squad to make room for Morgan.

Morgan worked out for the 49ers, Seahawks and Packers in recent months.

The Cardinals will need to make a corresponding move, seeing as they’re currently at the limit.

Morgan, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

The Colts signed Morgan to their practice squad last season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but cut by the team in May.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.