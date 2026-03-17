Source: Oregon OL Alex Harkey Has Private Workout With Two Teams

Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for two teams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.

Those teams are the Rams and Vikings. Oregon’s pro day is Tuesday, March 17.

A six-year college football veteran, Harkey started primarily at right tackle but will likely move inside to guard in the NFL.

Harkey, 24, started out at Tyler Junior College before stops at Colorado, Texas State and finally Oregon. He was an honorable mention All-Big 10 selection in 2025.

During his final season at Oregon, Harkey appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts at right tackle.