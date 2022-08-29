Source: Steelers Releasing CB Linden Stephens

A league source tells NFLTR that the Steelers are releasing CB Linden Stephens as they get down to the 53-player limit.

Stephens, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason. He’s had stints with the Ravens and Seahawks before eventually signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad last year.

Stephens returned to Pittsburgh this past January on a futures contract.

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.