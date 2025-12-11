South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse & Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy Declare For 2026 Draft

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy also announced he’s declaring for the upcoming draft on his Instagram.

Cisse and McCoy are expected to be among the top cornerback options in the upcoming draft, and both have chances to be first-round picks. McCoy has missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL suffered early in January.

Cisse, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Sumter, South Carolina. He committed to North Carolina State and stayed there for two years before transferring to South Carolina.

In his collegiate career, Cisse appeared in 34 games over three seasons at North Carolina State and South Carolina and recorded 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended and one fumble recovery.