Stanford HC David Shaw Stepping Down

Stanford’s Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw announced following Saturday’s game that he will step down from his position, effective immediately. https://t.co/WmzV4FQfpa — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 27, 2022

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it’s time,” Shaw said. “There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

Shaw has held the eye of a number of people in the NFL for quite some time but has always been tied pretty strongly to Stanford.

For the first time in more than a decade, that’s changed, possibly opening the door to Shaw making a leap to the NFL if it’s something he’s interested in.

Shaw, 50, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and has held that position since. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.