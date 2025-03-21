Steelers & Aaron Rodgers Have ‘Parameters’ Of Contract In Place, Decision Up To Him

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have had the “parameters” of a contract ready for Aaron Rodgers “for weeks” and the final decision is in the quarterback’s hands.

Pelissero notes Rodgers’ visit to Pittsburgh’s facility on Friday was to give both parties a chance to get acquainted instead of discussing contract details.

Pelissero also notes that the Giants remain in the mix for Rodgers.

The Steelers and New York have both been pursuing Rodgers as their starter for the 2025 season but he has held out on deciding on where to sign.

Rodgers’ decision is holding up multiple teams and other quarterbacks from making a decision on jobs for 2025 but both Pittsburgh and New York have shown a willingness to wait for Rodgers, perhaps as long as it takes.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

