Steelers Activate OL Calvin Anderson, Re-Sign WR Scotty Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve activated OL Calvin Anderson from injured reserve and signed WR Scotty Miller to their practice squad while also elevating him to their roster for their Wildcard game against the Ravens.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last offseason and was let go ahead of the 2024 season. Pittsburgh signed Anderson in September of 2024.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in four games for the Steelers.