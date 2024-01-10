Steelers Activate S Damontae Kazee, Place S Trenton Thompson On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have activated S Damontae Kazee from the suspended list.

In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh put S Trenton Thompson on injured reserve.

Kazee, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal last April and he returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Kazee appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 61 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three pass defenses.