Steelers Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

Steelers GM Omar Khan announced the Steelers have signed 13 players to their initial practice squad, per Nick Farabaugh.

That leaves four vacancies, including an international exemption. One of those spots will likely be filled by S Juanyeh Thomas, although Khan didn’t announce that signing.

The full list includes:

RB Lew Nichols RB Travis Homer WR Brandon Smith WR Max Hurleman TE Lake McRee OL Doug Nester OL Steven Jones DL Esezi Otomewo DL Kyler Baugh DB Sebastian Castro DB Doneiko Slaughter LB Jacoby Windmon DE Julius Welschof

Thomas, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Thomas returned to Dallas on a futures deal for the 2023 season and remained on the active roster through this past offseason when he signed with the Colts. Unfortunately, he was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles.