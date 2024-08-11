Steelers Announce Five Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several transactions on Sunday, including activating DT Dean Lowry from the active/PUP list. 

Pittsburgh also signed DE Marquiss Spencer and LB Luquay Washington, waiving LB Easton Gibbs and placing DT Breiden Fehoko on injured reserve in corresponding moves. 

Lowry, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in March of last year. However, he was cut after just one year. The Steelers signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. 

In 2023, Lowry appeared in nine games for the Vikings and recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

