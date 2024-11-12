Steelers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR/KR Jamal Agnew and RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad.

We have signed WR Jamal Agnew and RB Jonathan Ward to the Practice Squad and released OT John Leglue and WR Lance McCutcheon from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/LcHpZ1FAQU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2024

In a corresponding move, the Steelers cut OT John Leglue and WR Lance McCutcheon.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota DB Zyon Gilbert NT Breiden Fehoko RB Aaron Shampklin LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji OT Dylan Cook DT Domenique Davis TE Matt Sokol WR Jamal Agnew RB Jonathan Ward

Agnew, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He played out that contract and became an unrestricted free agent again in 2024.

In 2023, Agnew appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars, compiling 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 14 punts for 144 yards and 15 kickoffs for 391 yards.