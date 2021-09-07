Steelers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns and LB Delontae Scott to their practice squad and placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

WR Rico Bussey (Injured) RB Trey Edmunds DB Mark Gilbert T Chaz Green T John Leglue TE Kevin Rader RB Jaylen Samuels DB Donovan Stiner WR Cody White DT Daniel Archibong DB Karl Joseph G Malcolm Pridgeon WR Steven Sims LB Derrek Tuszka DE Henry Mondeaux WR Tyler Vaughns LB Delontae Scott

Mondeaux, 25, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Mondeaux to their practice squad before releasing him a few days later. He had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Steelers in 2019.

Mondeaux has been on and off of their roster ever since.

During his college career at Oregon, Mondeaux recorded 111 tackles, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 41 games.