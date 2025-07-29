Steelers Announce Six Roster Moves

The Steelers announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of veteran RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson.

We have signed DT Domenique Davis, TE Kevin Foelsch and RB Lew Nichols, waived/injured WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and LB Jeremiah Moon, and terminated the contract of RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson. @BordasLaw https://t.co/W5sjWD2CKY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 29, 2025

Pittsburgh also waived injured players LB Jeremiah Moon and WR Montana Lemonius-Craig.

In corresponding moves, three players were signed, including RB Lew Nichols, TE Kevin Foelsch, and DT Domenique Davis.

Nichols, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2023. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract, but was later waived with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.

Nichols would later sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad. He returned to Philadelphia last year on a futures contract but was on and off of their roster. Nichols signed another futures deal with the Eagles this offseason but was waived in July.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Nichols appeared in 32 games over the course of four years and rushed for 3,060 yards on 614 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 71 receptions for 575 yards receiving and 29 total touchdowns.