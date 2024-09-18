Steelers Announce Four Practice Squad Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed TE Matt Sokol and WR Jaray Jenkins to the practice squad.

We have signed TE Matt Sokol and WR Jaray Jenkins to the Practice Squad and placed WR Ben Skowronek on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/9zqI8e0IJJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 18, 2024

To help make room, they placed WR Ben Skowronek on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve. They also promoted TE Rodney Williams to the active roster.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

CB Anthony Averett DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade FB Jack Colletto RB Jonathan Ward OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) RB Aaron Shampklin CB James Pierre CB D’Shawn Jamison TE Matt Sokol WR Jaray Jenkins

Skowronek, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Los Angeles was set to release him before they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick back in May.

He was later let go by Houston and wound up on the Steelers practice squad.

In 2023, Skowronek appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions for 66 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.