Steelers Announce Four Practice Squad Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed TE Matt Sokol and WR Jaray Jenkins to the practice squad.
We have signed TE Matt Sokol and WR Jaray Jenkins to the Practice Squad and placed WR Ben Skowronek on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/9zqI8e0IJJ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 18, 2024
To help make room, they placed WR Ben Skowronek on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve. They also promoted TE Rodney Williams to the active roster.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- FB Jack Colletto
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- CB James Pierre
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- TE Matt Sokol
- WR Jaray Jenkins
Skowronek, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.
Los Angeles was set to release him before they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick back in May.
He was later let go by Houston and wound up on the Steelers practice squad.
In 2023, Skowronek appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions for 66 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!