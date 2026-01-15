Steelers Announce Two Futures Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL Doug Nester and WR Brandon Smith to futures contracts.

Here are the players Pittsburgh has signed to futures deals so far:

LS Cal Adomitis DT Kyler Baugh WR Cole Burgess DE Anthony Goodlow DB Daequan Hardy DB Jack Henderson DE K.J. Henry RB Max Hurleman G Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols WR John Rhys Plumlee LB Julius Welschof T Aiden Williams OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Smith

Nester, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the next two seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Nester has yet to appear in an NFL game.