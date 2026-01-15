Steelers Announce Two Futures Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL Doug Nester and WR Brandon Smith to futures contracts.
Here are the players Pittsburgh has signed to futures deals so far:
- LS Cal Adomitis
- DT Kyler Baugh
- WR Cole Burgess
- DE Anthony Goodlow
- DB Daequan Hardy
- DB Jack Henderson
- DE K.J. Henry
- RB Max Hurleman
- G Steven Jones
- RB Lew Nichols
- WR John Rhys Plumlee
- LB Julius Welschof
- T Aiden Williams
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Smith
Nester, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the next two seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.
Nester has yet to appear in an NFL game.
