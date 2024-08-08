Steelers Announce Two Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they have signed S Jalen Elliott to the roster and waived S Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

Meadors will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve if he clears waivers but will likely be released with a settlement afterward.

Elliott, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and was on and off of their roster.

The Lions cut Elliot loose shortly after the 2022 draft and he had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Raiders. Las Vegas waived him following the draft in 2023 and he caught on with the Steelers, bouncing on and off their practice squad throughout the season.

Pittsburgh brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him back in July.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 11 total tackles and no tackles for loss or interceptions.