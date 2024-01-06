Steelers Believe OLB T.J. Watt Has Grade 3 MCL Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers believe OLB T.J. Watt suffered a grade-3 MCL sprain during Saturday’s win over the Ravens.

This is at least somewhat positive news, as an ACL injury would end his season. Even so, it could be difficult for him to suit up should the Steelers secure a playoff spot.

Watt, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2023, Watt has appeared in all 17 games and recorded 60 tackles, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, one interception, eight pass defenses and a defensive touchdown.