Steelers, Browns, Bills & Titans Among Teams Interested In J.J. Watt

Wyatt Grindley
Ed Werder of ESPN reports that there are approximately twelve teams interested in former Texans’ DE J.J. Watt including the Steelers, Browns, Bills, and Titans.

J.J. Watt

Watt was officially released just a few hours ago so it appears a market has already developed for his services. 

One report from earlier mentioned that Watt is expected to take a few days before getting serious about finding his next team. 

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. 

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.

