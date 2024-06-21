Steelers Claim DT Willington Previlon Off Waivers From Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially claimed DT Willington Previlon off of waivers from the Falcons on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Previlon, 27, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2020. He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad before catching on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad in October 2021.

He re-signed to two straight futures deals with Tampa Bay but was cut loose coming out of last year’s preseason. He spent last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad and was signed to a futures deal by the Falcons in January. Atlanta waived him this week.

During his college career, Previlon recorded 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass defenses.