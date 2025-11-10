Steelers Claim S Sebastian Castro Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed S Sebastian Castro off the waiver wire from the Buccaneers, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s a reunion for the two sides as Castro initially signed with the Steelers as a rookie free agent this summer before being poached by the Bucs.

He takes the open roster spot from Pittsburgh cutting veteran S Juan Thornhill today.

Castro, 25, spent six seasons at Iowa and was second-team All-Big 10 following the 2023 season. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh waived Castro coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Buccaneers later signed him away to their active roster before waiving him again.

In 2025, Castro has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.