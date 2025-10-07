Steelers Cut LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have cut veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley from the practice squad.

We have signed RB Raheem Blackshear to the Practice Squad and terminated LB Ja’Whaun Bentley from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/MXbGxRMCUy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2025

The move makes room for RB Raheem Blackshear to sign to the unit.

Bentley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023. However, he was cut earlier this offseason and later caught on with the Steelers practice squad.

In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.