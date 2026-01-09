Steelers Designate DT Isaiahh Loudermilk To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they designated DT Isaiahh Loudermilk to return from injured reserve on Friday.

This opens Loudermilk’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Loudermilk, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Loudermilk played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time before re-signing with Pittsburgh in May.

In 2025, Loudermilk started twice at defensive tackle but did not record any statistics.