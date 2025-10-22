Steelers Designate QB Will Howard To Return

Per Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are designating rookie QB Will Howard to return to practice after recovering from a small fracture in his throwing hand.

Howard, 24, was a four-star recruit out of West Chester, Pennsylvania, in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State, where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.

The Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $4.4481 million, including a $248,100 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Howard as it becomes available.