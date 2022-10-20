Steelers Designate S Damontae Kazee To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated S Damontae Kazee to return from injured reserve.

S Damontae Kazee returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/11vJyKzozV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 20, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Kazee to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.