Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announced on Wednesday he has decided to retire from the NFL.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

Tuitt did not play last year as he dealt with an injury and the death of his brother.

His teammates had recently expressed some optimism he’d be back, and Pittsburgh did miss him as a starter in 2021, but it looks like he’s decided it’s time to hang up his cleats.

His retirement, assuming it’s processed after today, will free up $9 million in cap space for the Steelers and leave behind $4.9 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Tuitt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $61 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of 9.05 million in 2022.

The veteran sat out the entire 2021 season while dealing with a knee injury and the unexpected death of his brother.

Over the course of his seven-year career, Tuitt appeared in 91 games for the Steelers and recorded 246 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.