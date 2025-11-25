Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale Suspended Five Games For Performance-Enhancing Substances

Nick Farabaugh reports Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale has been suspended five games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Ekuale suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 and is done for the year.

Ekuale, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ekuale re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.

From there, the Patriots signed Ekuale to their practice squad where he spent time on and off the active roster throughout the 2021 season. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season and later agreed to a two-year $3.4 million deal.

The Steelers signed Ekuale to a contract this past March.

In 2025, Ekuale appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded six tackles and a pass defense.