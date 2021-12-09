Steelers Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have elevated OL Rashaad Coward and OT Chaz Green from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

We have elevated OL Rashaad Coward & OL Chaz Green to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. After tonight’s game, both Coward & Green will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 9, 2021

Each player has two practice squad elevations per season where they can return to the practice squad without passing through waivers.

Coward, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March, but the team released him earlier this season. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before returning to Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

In 2020, Coward appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made five starts for them.